Bono Minister praises Muslim women   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, June 18, GNA-Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has commended Muslim women for their immeasurable contributions to the rapid economic growth and development of the region.



However, she called on them to do more and spend much of their resources on the education of their children, especially, Muslim girls.



That would enable their children to grow and become responsible adults and national assets and occupy enviable positions, but not liabilities.



The Regional Minister gave the commendation when she visited and interacted with some Muslim women at the Zongo Community in Sunyani and highlighted the need for the women to promote environmental sanitation too.



“Your sacrifices in nurturing the Muslim child into a more responsible one will definitely go unnoticed,” Madam Owusu Banahene said and advised the women to attach importance to the petty business they were doing.



She said the role of Muslim women in the upkeep of the family remained essential, hence the need for them to find something worth doing to economically empower them to be able to support and provide for the needs of their families.



Madam Owusu-Banahene also advised the women to live in accordance with the tents of Islam, love and care for each other and endeavour to continue to live peaceably with people with different faiths.



She said peaceful co-existence among Muslims, Christians and people with other faiths and religion was required to push the holistic development of the region and the nation forward.



“It is also your responsibility to take good care of the aged among you to acquire Allah’s blessings,” the Minister advised the women.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

