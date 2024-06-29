Campaign against drug abuse, social media addiction begins 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, June 29, GNA – The Students’ wing of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in collaboration with Total Life Enhancement Centre-Ghana (TOLEC-GH) has begun a campaign on substance abuse in selected second cycle institutions in Tamale.

The campaign, which is also in partnership with the Narcotics Control Commission, is to sensitise students on the dangers associated with drug abuse and social media addiction.

It is on the theme: “Fighting the Menace of Drug Abuse and Social Media Addiction: Road to Achieving Academic Excellence.”

The first phase of the campaign would benefit four second cycle institutions in Tamale, including Northern School of Business Senior High School, Tamale Islamic Science SHS, Saint Charles Minor Seminary SHS and Tamale Girls’ SHS.

Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director, TOLEC-GH, addressing students at Northern School of Business SHS in Tamale as part of the campaign, said it was to raise more awareness among the students about the risks associated with drug abuse and the negative impact of excessive use of social media.

He said in line with the campaign, students would be engaged through series of educational sessions to equip them with knowledge and strategies to make healthier choices and to live more balanced lives.

He said the campaign was also hinged on this year’s celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and advised the students to prioritise their education by staying away from drugs and alcohol as well as the excessive use of social media to achieve their dreams.

Dr Sheba Kunfah, Leader, Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Students Outreach Ministry, educated the students on the various subtle distractions that could shift their attention from education and ultimately ruin their future.

She advised them to endeavour to avoid distractions and focus on their goals and aspirations to become responsible citizens, to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Musah Mubarick, an Education Officer at the Northern Regional office of the Narcotics Control Commission, said the fight against drug abuse required equal support from government and NGOs.

He appealed to corporate bodies, NGOs and individuals to join the fight against drug abuse among the youth.

The students commended TOLEC-GH and partners for initiating the campaign.

