MP for Atwima Kwanwoma cuts sod for commencement of two projects

By Yussif Ibrahim

Nwinesi No. 1 (Ash), June 29, GNA – Mr. Kofi Amankwa-Manu, Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, has cut sod at separate ceremonies for the construction of a disability friendly water closet toilet facility and a modern market at Nwinesi No. 3 and Nwinesi No. 1 respectively.

Whereas the toilet facility is being funded from the MP’s Common Fund, the source of funding for the market is the Local Government Fund, according to the MP.

Speaking at both ceremonies, Mr. Amankwa-Manu highlighted the importance of economic activities and sanitation in the development of communities across the district.

He said the provision of such developmental projects in the area was to improve on the living standards of the people, which formed part of his developmental agenda as an MP.

He commended traditional leaders and the people of Atwima Kwanwoma for the trust reposed in him, and promised to live up to their expectations through accountable leadership.

The legislator called on the traditional leaders and all other relevant stakeholders to create an enabling environment for the contractors of the projects to complete them as planned.

Mr. Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive (DCE), implored the two contractors to hire the services of some of the indigenes to ensure the local economies of the two communities also benefitted from the projects.

The traditional leaders commended the MP and DCE for their relentless efforts to ensure development across the district and pledged their support for the contractors to ensure a successful execution of the projects.

Both communities expressed their sincere gratitude for the MP’s intervention to address some of their pressing needs.

