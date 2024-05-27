We will contribute our quota to the development of Anlo – Togbi Akpanya

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), May 27, GNA – Togbi Akpanya III, Chief of Taviefe Avedome in the Volta Region, has reaffirmed his commitment and alliance of Taviefe Traditional Area to the Anlo State for mutual development and peace-building.

“We are always ready to contribute our quota towards Anlo’s development and total reformation.“

Togbi Akpanya gave the assurance at Anloga on Saturday, when he led a delegation to represent the Taviefe Traditional Area at the ‘Anlo Dukor (State) Congress of Chiefs’ held at Anlo Senior High School Auditorium.

He disclosed that Taviefe remained an Anlo town founded by the ancestors, adding that they took the initiative to reconcile with their route.

Togbi Akpanya further expressed his satisfaction with the high level of reception they received during the prestigious event.

“We never felt like strangers, but rather as part of the Anlo ancestry. We are grateful for the invitation and we promise to continue on this path,” he added.

In January 2023, a delegation from the Taviefe Traditional Area paid a courtesy call on Togbi Sri III, the ‘Awoamefia’ of Anlo as part of activities to trace their route and reconcile with their people in the south.

This was after they were invited to celebrate the Hogbetsotso festival with them at Anloga in November 2022.

According to Togbi Akpanya, history and oral tradition have it that Taviefe was founded by Togbi Anyage who was a prominent Warrior of Anlo who led his people to present-day Taviefe some centuries ago due to some happenings at the time.

The Congress is a perennial meeting of Chiefs, Queens, and people of the Anlo State to deliberate on matters of progress and development.

