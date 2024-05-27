Dr Bawumia to visit Oti Region on Friday

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 27, GNA – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will embark on a day’s-tour of the Oti Region on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The move forms part of his campaign strategy to go down to doorsteps of voters and listen to their concerns.

DSP Mr Daniel Machator (RTD), the Oti Regional Minister, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Dambai.

He said the Flagbearer would hold a breakfast meeting with the clergy and Muslim leadership and engage with the Oti Regional House of Chiefs at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC).

Dr Bawumia will take his door to door campaign to Dambai Junction and Zongo to interact with business people at the Saturday market.

He said Dr Bawumia would also meet students under the youth connect at the Dambai College of Education (DACE).

The campaign team will proceed to meet with party leadership at ORCC conference hall.

Ahead of the presidential candidate tour in the Region, party flags are already flying and mini-billboards have been mounted in Dambai on light poles with a charged atmosphere awaiting his arrival.

GNA

