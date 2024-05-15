Skills Development: GIZ, CTVET champion collaboration with industry

Nii Martey M Botchway

Kumasi, May 15, GNA – The German International Cooperation (GIZ), and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) have called for continuous collaboration with industry to shape the future of skills development in Ghana.

They noted, such collaboration would strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

The observation was made during a panel discussion and media engagement on initiatives undertaken by Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) and how they contribute to the nation’s economic development, at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).

Mr Michael Andivi Naah, a Technical Advisor with the Germans Cooperation (GIZ), speaking on behalf of the GIZ, said the power of collaboration in the context of skills development cannot be overstated. He noted, partnerships between government, industry, and development partners can have a transformative impact on the TVET system.

“By working hand in hand with industry, we can ensure that TVET graduates are equipped with the skills and competencies required to succeed in today’s dynamic economy,” he said.

He added, that Industry’s involvement in TVET was crucial, as it would ensure that training programs were tailored to meet the evolving needs of the labour market.

Industry Insights

Mr Naah stated that by integrating industry insights into curriculum development, providing hands-on training opportunities, and facilitating exposure to cutting-edge technologies, industries played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.

“This symbiotic relationship not only ensures that graduates possess the requisite skills for employment but also enables industries to address their workforce needs efficiently,” he said.

Mr Naah, said, the German government and the European Union remain steadfast in their commitment to advancing skills development in Ghana through the “Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET Sector project.”

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director General of CTVET, said the importance of industry involvement in TVET was clear for all to see. He noted that involving industry right from the start of skills training and development would improve the quality and success of TVET implementation at all levels.

Beneficial Partnerships

According to him, forging mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector was crucial for ensuring maximum success in the efforts to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the skilled workforce, and to raise the income-earning capacities of low-income groups, especially women.

The success would be realised through the provision of quality-oriented, industry-focused, competency-based training programs combined with the provision of other complementary services.

Dr Kyei Asamoah called on the private sector and industry players to become the key drivers of TVET in Ghana for the training the next generation of the country’s labour force.

He noted that, a sectoral approach to skills development would allow industry stakeholders to identify the skills gaps and challenges in their sectors and to collectively develop solutions.

“The relationship between TVET and national development cannot be over emphasized,” he said.

Delivering the welcome address, Vice Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University, Prof Gabriel Dwomoh, indicated that the establishment and development of the Sector Skills Bodies was great initiative for educational institutions, especially for Technical Universities. They relied heavily on the vibrant industrial sectors to deliver training through staff and students’ internships, attachments, educational visits, among others.

The Vice Chancellor cited the significance of industry-academia relationships, saying that the event would serve as a significant impact in transforming TVET for accelerated development and guaranteed employability of the TVET beneficiaries.

The event was organized in collaboration with the CTVET, and the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), under the Pact for Skills: Support to the Transformation of the TVET System in Ghana.

Skills Sector Bodies

Operating under the Commission for TVET, the SSBs are made up of related industries that come together under a common structure to drive growth and competitiveness across their various sectors by focusing on exploration of business opportunities, innovation, and capacity needs within the sectors.

Their key mandates include, reducing skills gaps and shortages and mismatches, improve productivity qualitatively and quantitatively.

The mandate entails also, increasing employability, entrepreneurship, and opportunities for all individuals in the workforce, as well as enhancing competency-based training, and promote creativity, innovation, and sustainable development through research.

The Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) is being implemented under the Pact for Skills project which is jointly funded by the German government and the European Union. It seeks to spotlight the significance of SSBs in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

It was also expected to elevate the quality of TVET programs, fortify industry-education partnerships, and instill a culture of lifelong learning.

GNA

