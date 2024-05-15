Seed Inspector appeals for Seed Testing Laboratory in northern Ghana

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, May 15, GNA – An appeal has been made for the government to establish seed testing laboratory in the northern sector of the country to improve on quality of seed certification to enhance agricultural production.

Madam Adek Azantilow, a Seed Inspector at Ministry of Food and Agriculture, who made the appeal, said the facility would play vital role in ensuring the quality, reliability, and integrity of agricultural seeds for farmers and for sustainable agriculture.

Madam Azantilow, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the facility would also help to determine seed standards such as physical purity, moisture, germination, and allow farmers to obtain high-quality seeds.

She said this would help minimise some of the risks associated with crop production.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

