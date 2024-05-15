China welcomes foreign firms to participate in government procurement

Beijing, May 15 (Xinhua/GNA) – China welcomes foreign-invested companies to participate in government procurement, Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji said on Wednesday.

The Chinese government is committed to promoting high-standard opening up, expanding institutional opening up and practicing the principle of fair competition, Ling said at a roundtable for foreign-invested enterprises on government procurement.

China supports foreign companies in participating in government procurement on an equal footing, he said.

The Chinese government will continue to improve the business environment and fully implement national treatment for foreign enterprises, he added.

Representatives from foreign firms including Siemens, IBM and Philips, as well as foreign chambers of commerce, attended the roundtable.

GNA/Credit: Xinhua

