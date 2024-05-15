Remain neutral in maintaining law and order during elections, Security agencies urged

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 15, GNA – Mr. Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, has advised security agencies to maintain neutrality in their efforts to uphold law and order before, during and after elections.

He urged them to refrain from pledging allegiance to any political party and also prevent against intimidation of the citizenry but rather try to put in their best in protecting the lives of public from any actions that could harm them.

Mr. Gyasi gave the advice during an engagement with the staff of the Bono Regional Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Sunyani as part of the Commission’s Constitution Week celebration on the theme: “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved.”

He noted that as security personnel it was imperative to refrain from interfering in the political activities of any political party.

‘’According to Article 3, Clause 2 of the 1992 Constitution, any activity of a person or group of persons which suppresses or seeks to suppress the lawful political activity of any other person or any class of persons, or persons generally is unlawful,” Mr Gyasi emphasised.

He encouraged security personnel to actively engage in the electoral process, from voter registration to the final declaration of results, without committing any electoral offences, to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a fair and transparent election.

He emphasised that ensuring free, fair, peaceful, and violence-free elections, there was a core value that Ghanaians must cherish as a nation by having “Respect for Human Dignity,” captured in article 15, clauses one and two of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

He said it was imperative the personnel uphold this fundamental principle in order to maintain the integrity of the democratic process and promote a society built on respect and equality for all individuals.

Mr. Gyasi called on all security personnel to actively promote a culture of political tolerance leading up to the December elections.

Mr. Charles Owusu, the Chief Revenue Officer for the Bono Region, commended the NCCE for their informative programme, while encouraging them to continue fulfilling their duties for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

