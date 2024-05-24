Residents of Sefwi Surano ‘A’ get new chief

Sefwi Surano (WN/R), May 24, GNA-A forty-one-year-old businessman, known in private life, as Mr. Enoch Ekuoba Gyasi, has been installed as the new chief of Sefwi Surano ‘A’ in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

With the stool name Nana Oko Ahiko Kwadwo Mpan Ababio from the Agona Royal Family, the new chief succeeds his late uncle Nana Kwadwo Mpan I, who died three years ago.

This was after the head of the Agona Royal Family (Abusuapanin) of Surano ‘A’ Nana Addai Gyamprah had presented to the kingmakers as the chosen candidate from the ruling gate.

The Abusuapanin stated that the stool had been vacant for the past three years after the demise of Nana Kwadwo Mpan.

Nana Addai Gyamprah advised the new chief to be submissive, humble and respectful to his elders and the people.

In an address, Nana Kwadwo Mpan Ababio thanked the kingmakers, the Agona Royal Family for the massive support and the entire Surano ‘A’ community for the honour.

Nana Kwadwo Mpan Ababio promised to seek after the welfare of his people and urged the people to refrain from divisive tendencies and forged together for total peace and unity in the entire Surano community to enhance development.

GNA.

