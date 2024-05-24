Three northern region students top 2023 national essay competition

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, May 24, GNA – Three Senior High School (SHS) students in the Northern Region have taken the top spots in the 2023 national essay writing competition organised by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG).

The first position was secured by Gladys Turomwine Dakura, an alumnus of the Tamale Girls SHS, who participated in the competition last year while in school.

The second and third positions were taken by Benedict Angsema from St. Charles Minor Seminary SHS and Benedicta Bayor from Ghana SHS respectively.

The first-place winner received a brand-new laptop for personal use and a printer for her school while the second and third place winners received a Samsung tablet and a Bible each.

The prizes were presented to them in Tamale at the launch of this year’s essay writing competition.

The top three winners excelled out of many applicants to the competition across SHSs in the country.

They were required to write a 1,000-word essay incorporating biblical references, of which they distinguished themselves in their submissions.

The BSG introduced the essay writing competition in 2016 with the objective to engage the youth with scripture towards enriching biblical literacy amongst them.

Reverend Charles Anaara, Northern Regional Manager, BSG, mentioned that it was the first time northern schools emerged winners in the competition since its inception.

He said it was also the first time a female won the overall title highlighting the need for all students to participate in the competition irrespective of gender and religious background.

Gladys Turomwine Dakura, the overall winner, speaking after receiving the award, gave thanks to God for her victory and expressed gratitude to her teachers for their nurturing support.

She further extended appreciation to the BSG for the recognition and encouraged other students to take such opportunities to shine.

Madam Christine Agana, Head of Tamale Guidance and Counseling Unit at the Tamale Girls SHS, on behalf of the Headmistress, congratulated all winners, particularly Gladys, who is the school’s alumnus.

She said Gladys’ academic abilities were undoubtable and indicated that she was a good student, who demonstrated excellence and resilience.

She urged students to utilise mobile phones for exceptional academic benefits.

