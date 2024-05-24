Maritime agencies receive training in professional ethics, others

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada, May 24, GNA – The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), in collaboration with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), has organised a four-day training for maritime agencies on professional ethics, integrity, and corruption risk assessment (CRA).

The training funded by the Danish Government and their development cooperation programme (Danida) is to strengthen collective action and embed transparency, integrity, and accountability at Ghana’s ports, which serve as a crucial maritime gateway for several landlocked countries in West Africa.

Madam Maria Gowon, the Programme Manager for the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that issues such as inefficient port operations related to vessel and cargo clearance, along with the corruption and compliance risks arising from these processes, pose significant challenges to establishing Ghana as a regional maritime hub.

She said that senior port officials from each Ghanaian maritime agency participated in the training to support the government’s efforts to improve compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and increase transparency and accountability in port operations.

She added that leaders from recognised civil society organisations (CSOs) participated, noting that those trained would subsequently lead a corruption risk assessment covering all the port agencies in Ghana, while the CSOs would provide independent oversight to ensure transparency and objectivity in the process.

Mr. Kasper Nielsen, an Associate in charge of Collective Action and Seafarer Engagement with the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), a Denmark-based organisation, said the port had seen a significant reduction in corrupt activities and an improvement in operational efficiency through collaborative efforts and stringent anti-corruption measures put in place.

“The success we’ve achieved in Nigeria has been remarkable. We’ve implemented transparent processes and have worked closely with Nigerian authorities to ensure that corruption is no longer tolerated in the port,” he stated.

He said that the network has partnered Ghanaian authorities to replicate the success seen in other countries, including Nigeria, at the ports of Tema and Takoradi; stating that early reports indicate a promising start with cooperation from local authorities and a growing culture of transparency.

He disclosed that MACN plans to extend its anti-corruption initiatives to other West African countries, with the aim of creating a ripple effect, where each new success story inspires further commitment to eradicating corruption across the region.

“As MACN continues its fight against corruption, the global community watches closely. The network’s efforts not only promise cleaner and more efficient ports but also serve as a powerful example of what can be achieved when businesses and authorities unite against corruption,” he said.

