Registered Nurses and Midwives Association call on Nkwanta South MCE

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), May 24, GNA – The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region has called on the new Chief Executive of the Municipality.

The visit was to congratulate the MCE on his recent appointment and discuss the state of health service delivery in the Municipality and the Association’s activities.

Mr Etornam Abbasa, the President of the Association in the Municipality appealed to the MCE to lobby for the establishment of a health training institution with campuses, saying it would enable health workers in the Municipality upgrade their skills with minimal stress.

He talked about the need to improve road networks in the Municipality to ensure ease of access to health centres and facilitate ambulance service delivery.

Mr Abbasa pledged the Association’s commitment to ensuring the health of the people remained utmost priority and said health workers would deliver as expected of them.

Speaking of challenges confronting members, the President appealed to the Municipal Security Council to put measures in place to reduce tension in the communities to safeguard their members serving in the various health facilities.

Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive highlighted several key government projects underway in the municipality to address pressing health challenges.

He also reiterated the strong commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all workers, especially those providing critical and essential health services.

The MCE appreciated the open and constructive dialogue saying he looked forward to continuing to work closely with all health professionals, to improve health care access and outcomes for the residents of the municipality.

He said their dedication and service to the community was admirable and essential.

GNA

