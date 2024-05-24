Keta-Anloga office of Information Services Department appeals for support

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 24, GNA-The Information Services Department (ISD) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has appealed for logistics to enhance their operations.

They said the call would champion their efforts of giving up-to-date information on government policies, programmes, events, and other important activities to the public.

Mr Freedom Vitashie, the Keta and Anloga ISD Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the lack logistics was affecting their activities.

“We are the Department that is responsible for delivering information to the public on all policies and providing press coverage for the Municipality,” he stated.

Mr Vitashie further disclosed that lack of vehicles, inadequate personnel, insufficient public address systems, and others were among the things required for easy dissemination of relevant messages.

“Our Information Van broke down on the field about one and half years ago. We informed the appropriate authorities, but we are yet to receive any feedback.”

He said the Department had no option but to resort to disseminating information at funerals, celebrations, and community information centers due to limited resources.

Mr Vitashie is, therefore, appealing to philanthropists, corporate organisations, individuals, and the government to address the challenges for the Department to thrive.

GNA

