Love for humanity remains our priority – Norvienyo Group

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Abor (VR), May 24, GNA – Mrs Gladys Seshime-Adotevi, Leader of ‘Norvienyo Association (Norvass),’ a female-dominated Akatsi-based social group, has reiterated their desire to assist the less privileged in the society.

She indicated that their outfit would not relent on giving to children with special needs and orphans.

Mrs Seshime-Adotevi, who is also the Headmistress of Akatsi RC Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, gave this assurance during the group’s donation to orphans at ‘In My Father’s House’ Children’s village at Abor.

She explained that their continuous support in those areas would help in the development of such children for a better future.

Mr Amenyo Frank, the Deputy Director of the Orphanage, on behalf of Management and staff, was grateful for the enormous contributions and support from ‘Norvass’ over the years.

He said the gesture would go a long way to ensure all children received equal attention and care.

Items such as toiletries, rice, cooking oil, soft drinks, and others were presented to the school.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also handed over to the authorities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

