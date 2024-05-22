President Akufo Addo waives privilege under RTI Act, publishes full KPMG report

Accra, May 22, GNA – In a commitment to transparency and good governance, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and has directed the public release of the full KPMG report.

This move comes despite prior publication of a detailed press statement on April 24, 2024, which outlined KPMG’s findings and recommendations along with directives to the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Office of the President in a press release copied to Ghana News Agency emphasized the importance of understanding the RTI Act’s provisions when filing applications and requests.

“The legal framework for accessing information includes safeguards designed to protect the integrity of decision-making processes at the highest levels of government. These protections are crucial and must not be compromised in the pursuit of information access,”, it noted.

Nonetheless, prioritizing full transparency, openness, and honesty with the public, the President has decided to go beyond the standard requirements of the RTI Act.

The complete KPMG report is now available to the public, underscoring the administration’s dedication to accountability.

The KPMG report can be accessed on the official website of the Presidency at www.presidency.gov.gh.

GNA

