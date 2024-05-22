Christian Mothers prepare for elections 

By Michael Owusu-Duodu

Sefwi-Wiawso (WNR), May 22, GNA – The Christian Mothers Association (CMA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has organized a day’s workshop on Ghana’s electoral processes for a cross-section of its members at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region.

The theme for this year’s training programme is, “Women in Politics and Leadership.”

Mrs Agnes Gyabeng, Sefwi-Wiawso Diocesan President of the CMA welcoming participants described the event as timely and beneficial.

She commended Konrad Adenauer Stiftung for the support in improving women’s capacity in leadership and development.

According to Mrs Olivia Ansu Amponsah, Executive Secretary of CMA, the programme is held every election year to prepare the members adequately for the exercise.

Mr. Sam Awudu Dramani, Western North Regional Director of the NCCE, who facilitated the workshop on voter registration, and voter civic education, among other topics, urged Ghanaian mothers and parents in general, to desist from allowing their under-age children to register in the ongoing limited registration exercise, to produce a credible voter register for the general elections.

He indicated that education in democracy ensured empowerment in the quality of governance by enabling citizens to understand the practice and tenets of democracy.

Mr. Dramani added that peace education as a component of civic education, promoted the culture of tolerance, understanding, and respect for individual, group and societal opinions and values – all, in a bid to ensure a peaceful environment, before, during, and after the election, and to always sustain peaceful coexistence.

GNA

