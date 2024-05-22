UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces 4 July general election

May 22 (BBC/GNA) – The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has announced a 4 July general election in a statement outside Downing Street.

After discussing the Covid pandemic, the furlough scheme, and the war in Ukraine, he said the question was “who do you trust?”

Sunak said he’s proud of what his government has achieved, including on NHS spending and education.

The PM revealed the date in a rain-soaked Downing Street speech, as Labour’s 1997 election anthem ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ blared from a nearby street.

The Labour leader Keir Starmer said the election was the “moment the country’s been waiting for”.

And he said with “patience and determination” there is “so much pride and potential to unlock” in the UK.

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

