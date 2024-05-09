NHIA exceeds registration target for poor, vulnerable groups in Northern Region

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, May 9, GNA – Mr. Hamza Salifu, Northern Regional Operations Manager, National Health Insurance Authority, has announced that the region made a phenomenal progress on its coverage for the poor and vulnerable groups, registering more than 14.4 per cent above target.

He said the region registered 278,677 vulnerable groups onto the National Health Insurance Scheme last year against a target of 243,353.

He indicated that this represented 114.5 per cent of the total target set for the region for the year under review, adding that the region had also exceeded its registration target for the poor and vulnerable groups by 14.4 per cent.

Mr. Salifu announced this during the NHIA performance review meeting for 2023 held in Tamale.

The meeting, which brought together Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Officers of the NHIA, was to present the performance of the NHIA at the various districts as well as strategise on measures to improve on its service delivery mechanisms.

Mr. Salifu said the region performed well in most of the key performance indicators, adding the total active membership at the end of the year under review stood at 1,086,922.

He emphasised that the figure, which represented 91.3 per cent of the regional annual active membership target of 1,191,139, moved the region from the 14th position in 2022 to the 4th position on the national league table of the NHIS membership mobilisation.

He said the NHIA engaged and sensitized stakeholders on its activities, including the digitization drive for the year under review.

Mr Titus Sory, NHIA’s Director of Operations, Northern Belt, said although the region’s performance had been impressive, there was need to work harder towards the attainment of universal health insurance coverage by 2030.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

