Enam to embark on an Afro-spiritual journey with release of “Libation” single

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 9, GNA – Ghanaian singer Enam is on a mission to preserve traditional music with the release of her first single in 2024, titled “Libation.”

Following the success of her “Wuieve” Extended Play, Enam is planning to release another groundbreaking music project in the first week of June.

According to the budding musical act, whose musical roots are inspired by the shrine, she seeks to heal the world with inspiring songs from the gods.

Enam says her upcoming “Libation” is to make people understand the importance of the process and how it helps bring sanity to the land.

“Growing up from a spiritual home, I see libation as one of the most important topics when it comes to African spirituality and I want to add my voice to preserving the libation process,” she said.

Enam stated that she sees herself as the voice of the ancestors and a rhythmic messenger, while reigniting the love of traditional music.

“Doing this kind of genre signifies growth, and I think there is so much we can tape from our indigenous sound,” she said.

The highly anticipated “Libation” single will be accompanied by a video and available across various streaming platforms.

GNA

