Moroccan King reaffirms support for Palestinian Cause for lasting peace in Middle East 

Accra, May 21, GNA -Moroccan King Mohammed VI has reaffirmed his support for Palestinian people with a view to helping them regain their legitimate rights through the establishment of their independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the two-state solution.

Speaking at the 33rd Summit of the League of Arab States in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, King Mohammed VI said the current reprisals in the Gaza Strip had revealed grave violations were at odds with the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.

“In this regard, I wish to reaffirm that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories and of the unified Palestinian state. I must also insist on the need to accelerate the steady provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the entire Gaza Strip, and to make sure defenceless civilians are better protected,” he said.

King Mohammed VI reiterated his strong condemnation of the killing of innocent people, stressing that imposing a new reality in the Gaza Strip and attempting to forcibly displace Palestinians were unacceptable acts.

“They will only aggravate the situation and further fuel violence and instability,” he said.

“As Chairman of the al-Quds Committee, and working in close coordination with my brother, His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, I shall continue to exert all possible efforts to preserve the legal, historical and cultural status of the Holy City,” King Mohammed said.

He said through the field work carried out by the Bayt Mal al-Quds Agency, which is the executive arm of the al-Quds Committee, he had made sure concrete plans and projects continued to be implemented.

The aim is to preserve the cultural identity of the Holy City, improve the social and living conditions of its inhabitants, and support their steadfastness as well as their continued presence in the City.

As for the painful and unfortunate conditions suffered by some sister Arab nations, the Kingdom of Morocco hopes that the situation will soon stabilize in these countries, and that dialogue and peaceful initiatives will prevail, instead of the logic of force or military solutions, thereby contributing to practical, effective and sustainable settlements.

He said summit at this critical juncture – both regionally and at the global level – attests to our common desire to tackle pressing issues facing our Arab Ummah, based on a forward-looking and realistic vision aimed at helping us improve the current situation and rise to security and development challenges.

“I regret to say that inter-Arab economic integration has yet to reach the level to which we aspire, despite the fact that our countries have all the ingredients for success,” he said.

“It must be emphasized, in this regard, that this situation is not an inevitable destiny. However, it requires the adoption of a realistic vision firmly rooted in joint action and a commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness, respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and a pledge to refrain from interfering in their affairs, or sow the seeds of division and secession,” King Mohammed VI added.

He expressed regret that the Arab Maghreb Union was unable to play its natural role with respect to supporting co-development in the Maghreb countries by ensuring, in particular, the free movement of people, capital, goods and services between the five countries making up the Union.

He said the future of Arab Ummah hinged on the formulation of a common strategic vision, making sure there was genuine political will to consolidate its unity and close its ranks in order to serve the common interests of our peoples and fulfil their aspirations for greater understanding and integration, among its members.

“This means we should devote special attention to our human resources – especially Arab youth – and enhance their skills and qualifications. We should, in particular, make sure modern means and methods are acquired in the areas of education and training, and create more job opportunities for young people in various sectors to help them engage in political life and be part of our nations’ economic and social fabrics,” he said.

Properly trained principled, responsible youth are the true wealth of our nations. Giving them such training is the best way to enhance the standing of our countries and make sure our nations can effectively tackle the crucial issues facing them and be influential actors in their respective regional and international environments.

GNA

