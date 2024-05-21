DassebreBa Kwame set to release ‘Akonoba’ single featuring KK Fosu

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 21, GNA – DassebreBa Kwame, a renowned Highlife singer, is about to thrill his fans with his latest hit “Akonoba” on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The wonderful piece of music, featuring Highlife legend KK Fosu, was recorded by Diaz Qlasik and produced by Big Brain, and it would inspire many music enthusiasts.

This music has the potential to be a chart topper, combining DassebreBa’s lyrical skills with Big Brain’s addictive beats. DassebreBa, renowned for his incisive humour and compelling stage presence, has once again set the tone with “Akonoba.”

The song is more than just a release; it’s a cultural phenomenon that captures the essence of contemporary Ghanaian music. DassebreBa’s trademark blend of Twi and English lyrics conveys a message that appeals to audiences and music fans all over the world.

The “Akonoba” track is more than just a catchy tune; it’s a celebration of love and romantic relationships. DassebreBa and KK Fosu’s verses, intertwined with Big Brain’s masterful production, creating a sonic experience that is uplifting as it is irresistible.

The unreleased visualiser of this masterpiece was conceptually directed by Bkay Photos.

The upcoming music project is under the umbrella of Yaco International Inc. Team members are: Artiste manager, Mr Samuel Kwame Kodua, Artiste Road Manager Obed Brixton, Artiste Publicist Mr Charles Pabby.

GNA

