Peace Council urges political parties to use dialogue to resolve electoral conflicts 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), May 21, GNA -The Western North Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council has called on the major political parties to help safeguard the country’s democracy by resorting to dialogue in resolving electoral conflicts and any misunderstanding that may arise.

The Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah Boateng, the Chairman of the Western North Regional Peace Council, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on his assessment of the ongoing limited voters registration exercise.

He expressed satisfaction in the peaceful manner in the conduct of the ongoing limited voters registration exercise within the Region.

The Chairman further asked the Electoral Commission to execute their neutral role and ensure transparent registration exercise in order not to compromise the peace the country was enjoying.

“Tension and misunderstanding might emerge but we should be extremely level-headed to solve our problems,” he said.

Most Reverend Nkuah Boateng, however, commended political parties in the Region for conducting themselves well from the start of the exercise.

