More than 1,800 new voters challenged in Volta Region

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 24, GNA – A total of 1,810 applicants had their registration challenged for either being foreigners or minors in the two weeks of the voter registration exercise in the Volta region.

The Electoral Commission has, however, registered some 27,908 new voters in the Region within the same period in the nationwide limited voter registration exercise.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the registration centre.

He encouraged all eligible citizens to take advantage of the exercise to get their names added to the electoral register.

Meanwhile, the review committee has started hearing the cases concerning the applications that were challenged or contested.

The 21-day registration exercise ends on 27 May.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

