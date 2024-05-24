Morocco urges African countries to recommit achieving Continental Education Strategy

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 25, GNA – Mrs Imane Ouaadil, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, has urged African countries to recommit themselves to achieving the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA).

The objective of the Strategy is to develop programmes to support national, regional, and continental higher education activities with keen focus on quality assurance; harmonisation and mutual recognition of qualifications; excellence in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship; teaching and learning; and institutional leadership.

Mrs Ouaadil, who is also the Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Ghana, made the appeal on Friday in her address at a flagraising ceremony to mark the 61st Anniversary Celebration of the African Union (AU) in Accra.

The event, which was on the theme “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa”, saw Mrs Ouaadil and Mr Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in-charge of Political and Economics, planting tree seedlings at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

It was attended by Members of the diplomatic community in Ghana, students from Accra High School, Accra Girls Senior High School, and St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.

Mrs Ouaadil said commitment to education had marked the continent’s progress since the 1960s era of independence; adding that “now more than ever, this resolve must transform Africa into the world’s powerhouse for the 21st century”.

“The AU Year of Education is a unique opportunity to recommit member states to achieving the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa, Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, as well as Agenda 2063,” she stated.

“If knowledge is power, then education is the key to unlocking that power. Education is now front and centre of the development debate – and with good reason.

“Today, 40 per cent of all Africans are under 15. Another 100 million children will be born here by 2050.

“Yet, of the 1 million Africans entering the labour market every month, fewer than 25 per cent find a job in the formal economy.”

The Ambassador said this demographic dividend should offer a tremendous opportunity for Africa to build a valuable base of human capital that would serve as the engine for the economic transformation of our continent.

She reiterated that the time had never been more auspicious to focus on education, particularly in science, technology, and mathematics.

Mrs Ouaadil said the burgeoning youth population of Africa would drive the growth and prosperity of the continent to the next generation, but only if they equipped them to do so.

She expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Ghana for celebrating the unique day (AU Day) with the African Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Ghana.

“As the Principal Representatives of our respective countries, it is part of our cardinal responsibilities to promote political, economic, and socio-cultural partnerships that will lead to the realisation of mutual benefits.”

