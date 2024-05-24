Volta NDC urges flood victims to replace lost voter cards

By Edward Williams

Ho, May 24, GNA – The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on all flood victims in the region to ensure that they replaced their voter identity cards.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 30, 2024, for the replacement of lost voter ID cards.

Mr Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, Volta Regional Communications Officer, in a statement signed said the Party sympathise some 39,000 affected citizens during the Akosombo Dam spillage flood in September last year.

The statement said the Party was urging all flood victims who had lost their voter cards to actively partake in the processes of having them replaced.

It said the Commission had assured that the replacements would be done free of charge for all flood victims.

“This initiative is crucial to ensure that all eligible voters retain their ability to participate in the December 7 and future electoral processes without hindrance.”

The statement urged those who might want to transfer their votes or apply to vote by proxy.

It said the Party was committed to supporting the process and would provide any necessary assistance to facilitate a smooth and efficient replacement procedure.

“Every citizen’s right to vote is fundamental and inalienable, and we stand with them to ensure that this right is preserved despite the challenges posed by the unfortunate flood disaster.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

