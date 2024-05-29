Lions Club invites volunteers to join clubs

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 29, GNA – Madam Kate Baaba Hudson, the PMJF District 418-Ghana Governor of the Lions Clubs International, has extended an invitation to people who want to serve their society to join the club as members.

Madam Hudson said the district clubs want to increase their membership from the current 1,300 to at least 1,370.

She extended the invitation during a strengthening membership talk, the unveiling of the Lions signpost, and the induction of members at Tema, which she attended with her cabinet team.

She said being a member of the club was a privilege, as Lions International Club members were inclined to serve the deprived in society and brighten the lives of the vulnerable, especially the visually impaired.

“Membership in our clubs offers opportunities for personal growth. You will not only have the satisfaction of volunteering but will also have a chance to develop leadership, communication, and organisational skills.

“You can develop friendships that last a lifetime, meet other lions from around the world, and contribute ideas. The membership will help us reach more people in the community,” she said.

She encouraged members to work hard to identify selfless people who have the passion to serve in their circles and urged them to join the club to help it achieve its aim of bettering society and serving those in need.

Madam Hudson, giving a brief history of Lion International Clubs, said it was formed in 1917 by a Chicago business leader, Melvin Jones, who believed the local business class should expand their horizons from purely business concern to the betterment of their community and the world.

She added that there are currently 1.4 million men and women in over 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries dedicated to making a difference.

Ms. Gifty Nkrumah, the President of the Tema Industrial Lions Club, said the strengthening membership programme sponsored by Basileia Shipping and Logistics and others was in line with the club’s vision, as on its calendar, the month of May is for their membership strengthening.

Ms. Nkrumah said that as they always serve the community in diverse ways, May is used as a time to take care of the Lions’ membership, adding that they celebrated a milestone through the unveiling of the Lions International signpost in Tema at the Tema General Hospital Roundabout to create awareness of their presence in the community and invite others to join them to bring resources together to help the underprivileged.

Mr. Derrick Boateng, the membership chair of the Tema Industrial City Lions Club, said they were dedicated to helping the needy and society and therefore reiterated the need for others to join to help the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

