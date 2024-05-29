Driver, mate narrowly escape death as tanker runs into river on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 29, GNA – A tanker driver and his mate on Monday made a dramatic escape from death after their vehicle carrying diesel skidded off the road into a River near Okuma-Akura under KpareKpare Electoral Area in the Krachi East Municipality.

The truck was carrying diesel from Tema heading to Borae in the Krachi Nchumuru District when the incident occurred.

Mr. Michael Asante, the driver and his mate were already out of danger, escaping with minor injuries and were taken to KpareKpare Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for treatment.

Mr. Isaac Kaliwa, the Assembly member of KpareKpare area who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency said the driver of the tanker with registration number GW 4995-21 swerved to avoid hitting a herd of cattle crossing the road and landed in a river, falling on its side.

General Sergeant Zakari Asharift, of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), of the Krachi East command confirmed the incident to GNA and said the incident only recorded minor injuries.

He said the Police rushed to the scene immediately after they got the report to avert heavy traffic.

He said the driver and his mate, who sustained injuries, were responding to treatment, and the fuel was transferred to another tanker to avoid a possible fire outbreak.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

