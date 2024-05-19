Prof Naana Jane reaffirms faith in God at The Maker’s House Chapel

Accra, May 19, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sunday expressed her commitment to drawing from God’s strength towards her destiny fulfilment, and remaining resolute in her faith during strife.

Taking inspiration from Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “Fill Me Up” song, and Priscilla Jane Owen’s “Will your Anchor Hold in the Storms of Life hymn”, she told a congregation of The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) about the imperative of giving thanks to God at all times.

The first female Vice Chancellor in Ghana (University of Cape Coast) joined the service at the Church’s Destiny Arena, at Kwabenya, and was offered the platform to give her remarks after the sermon.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang stated: “I want to begin by thanking the church for this kind invitation; and to let you know how happy I am to be here.

“Your fellowship is infectious! Every one here looks happy and I believe that every one feels happy too. That’s wonderful.”

She continued: “I picked one or two statements from the lyrics (when the choir was singing ) –‘Fill Me Up’ – and that’s my prayer too.

“I pray that the Lord fills me up. May the Lord fill all of us up. With his grace, with his mercy, with his unchanging love.

“In all things give thanks! Isn’t that interesting? He didn’t say all the things we like or all the things that make us happy or the things we think make us; but all things, regardless.”

In conclusion, the professor of Literature noted: “And as Dr (Michael Boadi Nyamekye) was preaching, it was just one hymn, (MHB 634) that came into my mind-I’m a Methodist by faith- ‘Will Your Anchor in the Storms of Life’ and I don’t know, if the choir will sing it when I’m done.”

Prof Naana Jane went on to recite the first stanza of song to cheers and applause, and added the refrain, saying that was even more reassuring.

In his sermon, which was based on the betrayal of Joseph by his brothers (Genesis 37:18-25), the General Overseer of TMHCI, Dr Boadi Nyamekye encouraged visionaries to pursue their God-inspired dreams regardless of the challenges and opposition that would confront them.

As exhibited by Joseph’s brothers, he said, people often mocked, undermined or purposed to kill those assigned by God to rescue their families, societies or nations for His purposes.

The traitors of dreamers were often people close to them that they loved and trusted, rather than from obvious rival sides, he noted.

It was, therefore, important for God’s chosen to anticipate and prepare for their pit and valley moments in their endeavours.

They should also trust that as they carried the favour of God, He would rescue them in His appointed times.

However, they should position themselves in order not miss the time for their elevation from their pits to carry on.

Dr Boadi Nyamekye urged Christians to remain incorruptible like Joseph did in Portiphar’s house.

No matter how great the benefits of that temptation or how influential its source was, they should choose to serve the Lord faithfully to accomplish their tasks.

They should also put themselves in readiness for service to God and humanity, as Joseph did.

The sermon is part of series under the theme: “Life Frames; The Coat of Many Colours”.

He led the congregation to pray for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, with her team, to receive security, honour and success in her endeavours.

TMHCI, a bible-believing church, is one of the fastest growing church in Ghana.

Its vision is to strive for church excellence, while preparing people for heaven, as they fulfil their earthly missions.

GNA

