Khadija Cares Golf Tournament raises funds for menstrual products for 10,000 women 

Accra, May 19, GNA - The inaugural Khadija Cares Invitational Golf Tournament raised over GH₵ 400,000 to provide menstrual hygiene products to over 10,000 girls and women in impoverished communities across Ghana.



The ‘Khadija Cares Foundation’ has over the years provided easy access to eco-friendly menstrual products for some girls and women.



Over 80 golfers participated in different exciting contests at the Achimota Golf Club, including ‘Beat the Pro,’ ‘Longest Drive,’ and ‘Closest to the Pin,’ among others.



At the end of a very fascinating contest, Juliet Darkwah emerged as the overall winner of the inaugural Khadija Cares Invitational Golf Tournament.



She dominated the women’s contest, having carded an impressive 47 points, and also won the ‘Closest to the Pin’ contest.



Charity Vogel (40 points), Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah, and LiPing Wang (tied for 3rd with 34 points each) rounded out the top finishers in the Ladies Group.



In the men’s Group A competition, Ofori Boateng (44 points, handicap 12) edged Philip Ayesu (36 points, handicap 7) for the top spot, while Kojo Ansah (34 points, handicap 11) secured third place.



Papa Otoo (44 points, handicap 17) triumphed in Men’s Group B, followed by Yannik Awuah-Darko (37 points, handicap 20) and Nathan Donkor (36 points, handicap 39) in second and third place, respectively.



In the men’s senior division, K. Duker (39 points, handicap 22) emerged victorious, while Elizabeth Essel-Koomson (15 points, handicap 20) claimed the top spot in the women’s senior division.



Speaking after the tournament, Khadija Duker, founded of the foundation, expressed immense gratitude to all donors and said all funds raised will be used to purchase sustainable menstrual products for the less-privileged women across the country.



“We are hoping to go to more regions, but in the coming weeks we look to offer these products to 600 girls at a school in the Volta Region and make some trips to the Upper East and West to donate thousands of the menstrual products.



“We are looking to cover even more women and girls because purchasing pads and other menstrual products is very expensive for some of these ladies, and we are poised to help them have easy access to them,” she said.

