GPL Week 30: Samartex 1996 edge close to league triumph, Aduana sinks Hearts of Oak 

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 19, GNA – The 2023–24 Ghana Premier League entered week 30 with various teams battling for survival while others chased the league title with four matches remaining.



Samartex 1996 maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table after an emphatic 3-0 win over relegation-threatening Bofoakwa Tano at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.



Evans Osei-Wusu and Baba Musa were on target for Samartex 1996, as they are only two wins away from their first league triumph following the promotion two seasons ago.



Accra Hearts of Oak failed to build on their surprising win against Berekum Chelsea last week as they stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kelvin Obeng’s 10th-minute strike was enough for the “Ogyaa Boys,” who climbed to third on the league table with 46 points, the same as second-placed Nations FC.



Despite the defeat, the Phobians remain five points clear of the relegation zone as the Premier League enters its crucial phase.



Berekum Chelsea secured an impressive comeback victory against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.



Steven Mukwala gave Asante Kotoko an early lead, but two goals from Stephen Amankona and Mizack Afriyie secured all three points for Berekum Chelsea.



The most surprising result of the week came at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu after Heart of Lions beat Dreams FC 2-1.



Mustapha Yakubu and Ebenezer were on the scoresheet for the Voltarian giant, while Joseph Esso’s goal could only serve as consolation.



Bottom-placed Real Tamale United suffered a 1-0 defeat against defending GPL Champions Medeama, while Great Olympics also stayed in the relegation zone after their 2-1 loss against Legon Cities.



Below are the results for week 30:

Hearts of Oak 0-1 Aduana Stars



Bechem United 3-1 Karela United



Dreams FC 1-2 Heart of Lions



FC Samartex 1996 3-0 Bofoakwa Tano FC



Medeama SC 1-0 Real Tamale United



Nsoatreman FC 4-0 Bibiani Gold Stars FC



Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Asante Kotoko



Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

