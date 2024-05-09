Institute holds public lecture on supply chain management

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, May 9, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Integrated Supply Chain Management (CISCM), in collaboration with NEDCo, Volta River Authority and other partners, has organised a maiden public lecture in Tamale as part of the World Supply Chain Day commemoration.

The lecture on the theme: “Integrated supply chain management: A catalyst for development,” was to enlighten the public on the importance of supply chain management as one of the tools to develop the country.

Mr Richard Asante-Amoah, the Lead Executive of CISCM, advocated for the public sector to have the primary objective of supply chain management, to create a competitive advantage for the organisation by delivering value to customers.

He stated that in the public sector, integrated supply chain management was concerned with the coordination of all parties involved in delivering the combination of inputs, outputs or outcomes that would meet a specified public sector requirement.

He said the public and informal sector should practice integrated supply chain network with other organisations to make it more resilient, diverse, efficient, agile, more flexible, and more responsive to change to enhance development.

Mr Prince Amattoe, the Executive Director of International and Institutional Relations at CISCM, said integrated supply chain management was no longer just about the company organisation but also about other companies, people, resources, and activities within the supply chain for both local and international levels.

