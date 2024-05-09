Krachi East: Former MCE dead 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 9, GNA- Mr Patrick Charty Jilima, former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region, has passed on.

Confirming the MCE’s death to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the new Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng said the news came to them as “very shocking.”

He added that even though the former MCE was sick for a while, they did not expect to hear of his demise.

When GNA contacted the son, Mr Solomon Jilima, disclosed his father was taken ill and rushed to Volta Regional Teaching Hospital in Ho and later referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and later discharged.

“We received the sad news about our father last night and elders of the party, we never anticipate it, but we take consolation from God,” he told GNA.

The late Jilima was appointed for the position of MCE by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in 2017 and served as MCE from 2017 to October 13, 2021.

Mr Jilima was credited with the numerous projects he undertook in his regime, notably among them was the construction of Business Advisory Center in Krachi East, construction of six classroom blocks at Bawa-Akura, some market stores at Dambai, moved the District to Municipality.

The late Mr Jilima stood as NPP parliamentary candidate in 2008 and 2012 for Krachi East constituency but failed to make it to parliament.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told GNA that the leadership of the party in the constituency would visit the family at Pai-Katanga today for the necessary arrangements regarding his burial.

Mr Boateng on behalf of the party, expressed deepest condolence to the people of Krachi East on the death of the late Patrick Charty Jilima, “our party sympathies go to his wife, family, government, and all Ghanaians.”

GNA

