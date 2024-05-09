Over 300 students and beginner agribusinesses to participate in AG-STUD Bootcamp

By Caesar Abagali

Wa, May 9, GNA – A total of 367 Agricultural Students and Beginner Agribusinesses from various Agricultural Colleges, Farm Institutes and Universities across the country, have been selected to participate in the seventh edition of the annual Agricultural students’ career guidance and mentorship dialogue (Boot Camp).

The programme commences May 19 and ends May 24, 2024.

The participating Agricultural Students and Beginner Agribusinesses include students from, Adidome Agric College, Asuansi Farm Institute, Damango Agric College, Ejura Agricultural College, Kwadaso Agric College, Wenchi Agricultural college, Ohawu Agric College, and Fair River Agric Institute, Veterinary College, and Animal Health Production.

Others are, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Methodist University, University of Development Studies, All Nations University, Ghana Christian University College, University of Energy & Natural Resources, Central University, University of Agricultural and Environmental Studies

In a statement issued by Agrihouse Foundation, the organizers of the annual event and copied the GNA, the Executive Director, Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, expressed excitement for the increase in participating schools and beginner agribusinesses in the upcoming edition.

She said, “Last year, we had 17 schools participating. The increase in schools and numbers is an indication of interest, growth and most importantly, a testament to the impact the bootcamp has continuously had on beneficiaries over the years.

“The bootcamp has over the past six years benefitted over 6000 participants, some of which have started their own agribusinesses and farm enterprises, whiles others have gained meaningful employment opportunities,” she said.

According to her, the focus of the bootcamp this year, was to excessively focus at how best Agrihouse could accelerate its collective efforts, to further enable, establish, shape mindsets and open-up more career opportunities for the growing numbers of Agri-youth.

Madam Akosa said for the six days running, campers would be involved in innovative activities and practices, with a sole agenda, of ensuring that, they get to appreciate, embrace, and understand the full cycle of the agribusiness value chain and the diverse opportunities it presents.

“To this end, a detailed and integrated curriculum has been designed, to engage the minds, creativity, innovative thinking, passion, and abilities of campers. We expect an outcome where campers at the end of the camping period will be able to identify their drive and path within the agribusiness sector.”

They will also be able to build agri-leadership skills, explore hidden talents, acquire and develop knowledge in planning, implementation and management and be equipped with a better understanding of tools, programmes, that are available to help them succeed as farmers, agribusiness leaders and or employees of Agriculture related enterprises.

She explained that after the Bootcamp, they anticipated companies looking to recruit, to equally identify great skills and talents among the campers, for employment or internship opportunities.

She said for participating beginner agribusinesses, “We anticipate them to leverage on the intensive sessions, to enhance food security, promote sustainable practices, and contribute shaping and transforming Ghana’s agrifood systems.”

Some of the activities designed to achieve this goal during the six-day bootcamp include the Agri-Ted Talk session, where practicing and experienced individuals and agribusinesses would be sharing their career path with the campers.

“We will also have the Ag-vogage, where campers embark on an experiential farm, agribusiness and corporate field tour, providing them with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with various agribusiness operations in the country, ask questions, and explore potential business opportunities,” she said.

The statement said the students and beginner agribusinesses would also meet and present their ideas with the various mentors and coaches assigned to them, to brainstorm and put forward their agribusiness ideas, to be modelled into businesses.

Three key highlights of the 7th agricultural student career mentorship and dialogue bootcamp are the YES – WE CAN AGRI-INSPIRE session, which will witness women farmers, rural producers, processors, and farmers with disabilities, selected across the country, to inspire by sharing their resilience stories and business journey with the campers.

There will also be the Group Students Business Presentation, where campers, who have been grouped into businesses, get to present their business ideas to the team of judges.

Over the past six years, the Group Students Business Presentation has enabled most of the campers to kick start their businesses, right after the bootcamp.

This is a realization and fulfilment of efforts, to enable and establish the agri-youth.

Another key highlight is the Students Input Dealer Business Pitch, where individual students will have the opportunity to pitch their business development approach, on how they will manage an Input Dealer Shop in the community.

Though Input Dealer Pitch component forms part of Agrihouse Foundation’s agenda to ensure inputs are accessible to farmers at every location; village, community or at the district or regional level.

GNA

