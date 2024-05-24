Govt receives draft MoU from the Official Creditor Committee

Accra, May 24, GNA – Government has officially received the draft Memorandum of Understanding from the Official Creditor Committee (OCC), Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, has said.

“The government, therefore, with support from our financial and legal advisors, will quickly review this draft agreement with a view to finalizing and signing the agreement with the OCC as soon as possible,” he said.

The Minister announced this, Friday, at a media conference at the Ministry of Finance, in Accra.

More soon.

GNA

