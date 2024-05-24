Rev Dr Thompson commends CIGH for unearthing potentials in children

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Gomoa Feteh (C/R), May 23, GNA – Reverend Dr. Enoch Thompson, Executive President of Ghana Baptist Convention Tuesday commended Compassion International for unearthing potentials in children.

Compassion International, a non-government organisation which says it works to end child poverty by connecting children in need with local churches who care for them by fighting malnutrition, offering medical care and more. And most importantly, these churches share the hope of the gospel, which changes everything.

“Many children were too troubled by poverty and their condition would be hopeless had Compassion International not come to their aid,” Rev Dr. Enoch Thompson said.

Rev. Dr. Thompson was speaking at the opening of a four-day National Pastors Conference of Compassion International Ghana (CIGH) at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central region.

The conference, on the theme “Transformed to Build”, is being attended by all Pastors of Frontline Church Partners of CIGH.

Rev. Dr. Thompson noted that when children were built by releasing poverty from them, they would in turn become builders of not only themselves and their families but also society.

He urged churches partnering CIGH in what he called “this noble building business of children” to vigorously pursue the transformative message to positively affect the lives of children born into poverty.

The Reverend Minister noted that transformative work was both physical and spiritual and urged stakeholders to reconsider their relationship with God.

Mr. Kobina Yeboah Okyere, Country Director of CIGH disclosed that about 98,000 children across the country were being supported by CIGH in collaboration with its partner churches.

He said about 11,000 children were exited from the programme and were now on their own and into various professions.

“The God who has given us the vision also gives us the ability to deliver these children from poverty” Mr. Okyere said.

He urged the Pastors to revisit the fundamentals of the programme.

He stated that the church was a trusted organization so a lot was expected from them.

“Compassion and the church need each other so let us strengthen the bond between us and make the fellowship inspiring,” he stated.

Topics to be covered at the conference were national level updates, data protection, programme cycle adoption and partnership updates.

The others are human resource management, industry practices, recruitment, performance reviews and staff separation and environmental stewardship and creation care.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

