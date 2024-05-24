Two die, dozens injured in fatal Accident on Apam-Winneba highway

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 24, GNA – Two people died on the spot in a tragic accident in the early hours of Thursday at Gomoa-Simbrofo in the Gomoa West District of Central Region.

The accident occurred at 0500 hours when a sprinter bus with registration number GT 5873-09 veered off the road after bursting one of its rear tyres, causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

Report revealed that, the sprinter van loaded with passengers was heading to Takoradi from Kaneshie.

The body of the deceased persons, a female and a male are yet to be identified, while the injured had been sent to Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital for treatment.

GNA

