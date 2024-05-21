GFD president calls on media to amplify voices of people with Disabilities

By Regina Benneh

Accra, May 21, GNA – Mr. Joseph Atsu Homadze, National President of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD), has urged the media to play a more active role in promoting the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in Ghana and Africa.

Mr. Homadze was speaking on the topic: “Enhancing Professional Media Coverage on Disability Equality with Special Focus on Gender, Youth and Medical Professionals with Disabilities in AU Member States” at the third African Media Convention in Accra

The African Media Convention, held under the theme: “Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Environmental Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape,” brought together media stakeholders from across the continent to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism and celebrate press freedom.

He appealed to journalists and media practitioners to use their platforms to raise awareness about the issues affecting people with disabilities, including employment, health, and accommodation.

Mr. Homadze said negative practices and beliefs about disabilities persisted in many African cultures, perpetuating discrimination and marginalization.

He called on the media to fight against these harmful stereotypes and to promote inclusive and accessible environments for all.

By amplifying the voices of people with disabilities, the media can help create a more inclusive and equitable society, Mr. Homadze stressed and urged media practitioners to take up the challenge and make a positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities.

He stated that it was never true that disability was a curse, but a condition caused by a disease or could be a result of accident.

Mr. Kobbyanga Godfrey, Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, from Uganda, and participant at the conference, expressed his happiness in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, for being part of the conference.

He urged media practitioners to begin telling African stories of their potentials and challenges, adding Africans must be ready to solve their own problems.

