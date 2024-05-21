Forty-one-year-old shoemaker jailed for indecent assault

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 21, GNA – Agama Prosper, a 41-year-old shoemaker, has been sentenced to a 12-month imprisonment by the Hohoe Circuit Court for ‘fingering’ a minor.

Agama, who was accused of inserting his finger into the vagina of a six-year class one pupil, pleaded guilty with explanation on April 22 when he appeared before the court.

His explanation, however, could not exonerate him of the charge hence the sentencing.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that in the first week of April 2024, the victim complained of pain in her private part when her mother was bathing her.

He said the mother asked the victim what had happened to her, and she said the convict had inserted his finger into her vagina.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant, being the victim’s father, was informed and he reported the case to the Hohoe DOVVSU office.

He said Police medical report forms were issued to the complainant in respect of the victim to be taken to any government hospital for examination, treatment and return thereafter for further action.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the forms were duly endorsed by a medical officer of the Volta Regional Hospital Hohoe confirming that the victim’s hymen was broken.

He said the convict was arrested to assist Police investigations after which he admitted to the crime.

GNA

