First-time voters obtain voter identity cards for various reasons

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, May 21, GNA – A cross-section of first-time voters at the Tamale Metropolitan Electoral Commission’s registration centre has indicated that they obtained the voter identity cards for reasons other than voting.

More than 10 first-time voters interviewed by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they had no plans to vote in the upcoming general election.

Abdul-Samed Sulemana, a 19-year-old first-time voter, told the GNA that his father compelled him to register, adding he had no intentions to use the card for voting.

He said, “For me, I am here because my father asked me to come for the card. He said I may need it for other registrations in future.”

In response to why he would not exercise his franchise, Abdul-Samed said he did not feel the need to do so, noting that older generations had voted many times without seeing any significant changes in government that benefited Ghanaians.

Narfiq Mustapha, an 18-year-old first-time voter, shared the belief that voting for the first time could not bring about any significant change in governance.

He said he got the voter ID card to identify himself as Ghanaian and to use it when needed.

Majeed Yussif, an 18-year-old first-time voter, expressed doubt stating that he believed elections were determined by a small group of people and questioned whether voting actually resulted in substantial development changes.

He said waiting in line to vote just for a few people to declare others as winners, was not worth it.

However, some other first-time voters expressed eagerness to vote, believing that their votes could bring about changes in economic situations.

Rashida Issahaku, a first-time voter, told the GNA that she got the voter ID card with the intention of voting in the election and affirmed that she understood the importance of voting as a Ghanaian.

She said, “I am a citizen, and I must vote. I want to vote for the right person, who can take care of the economy and our education.”

Rahina Yussif stated that while she needed the ID card as a student, her primary motivation was to use it to vote for a better Ghana.

While some first-time voters obtained their ID cards for purposes other than voting and others specifically to vote, there were also many, who remained undecided about whether to participate in the elections or not.

Alhassan Yakubu said he had not decided about voting yet, saying he would decide whether to vote later in the year.

He said there were times he felt the need to vote for change but other times, he was indecisive.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

