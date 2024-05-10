Environmental Protection Agency supports flood-affected Schools with educational materials

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), 10. May, GNA – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken strides to donate educational resources to support some schools that were affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the country.

The items donated were EPA- branded exercise books, teachers’ notebooks, textbooks, sanitation materials amongst others to promote quality education and hygiene in the flood-affected areas across the country.

Mr Hope Smith Lomotey, the Volta Regional Director of EPA led the delegation to make the donation on behalf of Dr. John Kinsley Krugu, the Executive Director of the Agency.

The EPA supported various schools in Asugyaman District, Lower Manya Municipality, North Tongu District, South Dayi, and Ada East Districts.

Mr Lomotey stated that the donation formed part of the EPA’s commitment to promote quality education in areas which were most affected by the floods.

He said that the Agency was poised to promote higher standards of education and would go a long way to ensure that students in the country were offered the best resources to foster education.

Mr Lomotey indicated that the EPA would continue to extend its maximum support to the affected schools in the country.

“We’re dedicated to supporting our students. Our Executive Director has great plans for the students who were affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage and more resources would be provided to revamp the education sector in affected areas,” he said.

Mr Charles Dagbah, the Headteacher of Mepe Roman Catholic Basic School, received the items on behalf of other Schools in the country.

He lauded the EPA and its leadership for their benevolence.

He gave the assurance that the educational materials would be used purposefully.

Mr Dagbah however called on corporate Ghana to keep extending their support to the schools to promote quality education.

In total, 3,000 Exercise books, 280 Teacher’s Notebooks, 100 copies of sanitation materials and 300 copies of other environmental materials were donated to the five Municipalities and Districts in Volta and Eastern region.

GNA

