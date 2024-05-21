Education support and job creation will remain a priority for the European Union- Ambassador

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 21, GNA- The European Union says education support and job creation will remain a priority for the Union for years to come.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, said the future of EU-Ghana relations lay in nurturing young talents and providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to develop.

Mr Razaaly was speaking at the Study in Europe Networking Event in Accra.

The Networking event on the theme: “Empowering the Ghanaian Youth” brought various stakeholders together to share and exchange information.

The event is a partnership between the EU and Ghana to invest in the future of Ghanaian youth.

There was a scholarship fair hosted by the EU to showcase a variety of exciting scholarship programmes offered by European Universities.

The Ambassador said a brighter future for Ghana would begin with fostering a new generation of innovative and resilient leaders.

“We want to be a partner for the future of Ghana and strengthening education and job creation is the best way to realize this ambition,” he added.

He said the Erasmus+ programme was a central pillar of their education support, offering Ghanaian youth a unique opportunity to gain top-level academic experience.

“Beyond schooling, Erasmus allows for cultural exchange between Europe and students from around the world,” he said.

Each year, approximately 1000 students fly over to the best Universities in Europe with the help of scholarships offered by the EU and its member states.

He said, in addition, European Universities provide many scholarships through bilateral agreements with Ghanaian Universities.

Mr Razaaly said on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the EU would host an Info session specifically on Erasmus, featuring education specialists and testimonials, so students could learn more about this EU Flagship Initiative.

He said last year, the EU launched the EU-Ghana Pact for Skills Programme, one of their largest programmes on education and job creation.

The Ambassador said that co-funded in true Team Europe Spirit with Germany, the Programme added up to 33.5 million euros to expand and reinforce Technical and Vocational Education Training in Ghana.

Professor Yayra Dzakadzie, Deputy Director General for the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), said the EU’s engagement with the Commission from the very beginning had been instrumental in shaping the intervention.

He said, “We envision a future where every tertiary education student in Ghana can seamlessly transition into the job market, particularly in the burgeoning green and digital sectors.”

He said the vision was not just about employment; it was about empowering the country’s youth to become leaders and innovators in their fields.

GNA

