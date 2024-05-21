Limited Registration Exercise: nationality of 10 applicants challenged in Wenchi Municipality

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), May 21, GNA – Eligibility of 11 applicants have been challenged in the on-going limited Voters Registration Exercise in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region, Mrs Christiana Opoku, the Wenchi Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), has said.

In an interview with the media in Wenchi, Mrs Opoku explained 10 of the applicants were challenged for their nationality, while the other one was challenged for being a minor.

So far, Mrs Opoku said the Commission had registered 2,446 eligible voters, comprising 1,274 females and 1,172 males, adding 555 out of the applicants registered with their Ghana card and five with their passports.

She said a total of 1,883 of the applicants also registered through the guarantor system and added only two people with forms of disabilities had so far registered in the exercise.

Mrs Opoku advised all eligible voters who were yet to register to do so, saying that would enable them to exercise their franchise in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

GNA

