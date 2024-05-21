Ablekuma South NDC inaugurates Women’s Working Committee 

Accra, May 21, GNA – The Ablekuma South Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated its Women’s Working Committee in a bid to enhance female participation in political decision-making processes and secure victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The statement issued by the Ablekuma South NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event was held on the theme: “Mobilising Ablekuma South Women for Victory 2024.”

Madam Sophia Karen Ackuaku, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Obom Domeabra, who chaired the function, emphasised the importance of empowering women within the Party.

She congratulated the Committee members and reminded them of the huge task ahead.

She assured them that they would be given the needed support to emerge victorious.

Mrs Sylvia Naa Abia Addy-Cato, the Ablekuma South Constituency Women Organiser, reiterated that the next NDC Government had an inspiring vision – to empower women entrepreneurs and create millionaires through the establishment of a Women Development Bank.

The bank, she explained, would be a game-changer, providing vital support to small-scale businesswomen, from street vendors to small business owners, by granting them access to much-needed capital to grow their enterprises.

Mrs Addy- Cato further stated plans for the modernization of markets across the country under the next NDC Administration.

She specifically highlighted the “Tuesday market” in the Ablekuma South constituency, drawing parallels to the vibrancy and appeal of renowned markets like Kejetia or the attractive Kotokoraba.

The Women’s Organiser underscored the significance of the Committee’s role in amplifying women’s voices and addressing their concerns within the political landscape.

“Our aim with this committee is to ensure that women’s perspectives are fully integrated into the party’s policies and programmes,” said Mrs Addy-Cato.

“We believe that by creating a platform for women to engage actively in decision-making processes, we can contribute to building a more inclusive and equitable society.”

Acknowledging the pivotal role of women in driving socio-economic development, Mrs Addy-Cato reiterated the NDC’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women at all levels of governance.

“The inauguration of the Women’s Working Committee underscores our Party’s unwavering dedication to gender equity and inclusivity,” she remarked.

“We are confident that through collective action and collaboration, we can advance the NDC’s agenda for progress and prosperity.”

GNA

