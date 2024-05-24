Media urged to be circumspect in reportage

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Sunyani, May 24, GNA – Madam Cynthia Akosua Anima Boadu, Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the Ghanaian media to help sustain the peace and stability of the nation.

She said in an election year, the media, as a powerful tool for development, needed to play the enviable role effectively, to avert any form of disturbances in the country.

Madam Anima Boadu made the call in her presentation, when the Sunyani Catholic Diocese of the Christian Mothers Association (CMA) had its turn on the series of training workshops being organized by the leadership of the CMA, with support from the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, for its members across the country.

She urged radio/TV programme hosts not to allow political functionaries, whose pronouncements inflame passions on their shows.

“Please, use your professional and good public image to help run a safe, successful and peaceful elections in our dear nation,” she appealed.

Participants of the event were of the view that Ghana’s local level elections were already partisan and called for a national referendum to normalize the situation.

Mother Patience Fosu, the Diocesan President of the CMA on behalf of her group expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and gave the assurance that they would put the knowledge acquired to effective use, for the good of Mother Ghana.

Mother Olivia Ansu Amponsah, Executive Secretary of the CMA urged Ghanaian women to get active and aspire to take leadership roles and leave better legacy for posterity.

