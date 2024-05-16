Court jails driver five years, fines teacher for attempted smuggling of Cocoa beans 

Accra, May 16, GNA – Two persons, a driver and a teacher, have been convicted by the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court in separate incidents involving attempted smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring Togo.

Abraham Benning Donkor, 38, the a driver was jailed five years with hard labour on one count of unauthorized Purchasing of Cocoa Beans contrary to Section4(1) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act and additional fine of 250 penalty units for Attempting to Export Cocoa Beans which has not been Inspected, Graded and Sealed by an Inspector of Cocoa contrary to Section 3 of Cocoa Industry Regulations Act 1968 (NLCD 278) and Attempt to Smuggle and Export Cocoa Beans contrary to Section 317(g) of the Criminal Offences Act 29/60.

George Ametekpor, a teacher, was also sentenced to a fine of 250 penalty units, amounting to GH ₵ 3,000.00, after being found guilty on two counts of attempting to export cocoa beans which has not been inspected, graded, and sealed by Inspector of Cocoa and attempt to smuggle and export cocoa beans contrary to section 317(g) of the Criminal Offences Act 29/60.

The convicts were accosted by the Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce during routine operations around ‘Mame Water’ in the Eastern Region, whilst attempting to transport the smuggled goods beans to the neighbouring country.

They pleaded guilty to all the charges and were convicted on their own pleas by the Court presided over by His Honour Kwesi Abaiddu Apiate.

According to the facts of the case, the Anti-Smuggling Taskforce on Thursday, May 9, 2024, intercepted Abraham’s vehicle at Mame Water just after crossing the Adomi Bridge with five bags of cocoa.

Upon interrogation, the convict admitted ownership and revealed that he loaded the goods from Agbogbloshie Yam Market and was heading to Dzinidzini in the Oti Region.

The prosecution said the next day, Friday, May 10, 2024, the team again intercepted another vehicle loaded with four bags of cocoa beans at the same location around 0315 hours.

Upon questioning, Ametekpor admitted ownership but said he was contracted by someone to transport the cocoa beans from Kpong to someone in Juapong.

However, when the alleged owner was reached on the phone, he promised to follow up but never showed up.

The convict was subsequently arraigned before the court where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.

The court also ordered that the cocoa beans be confiscated and handed to authorities at Ghana Cocoa Board.

GNA

