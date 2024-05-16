Slovakia PM Robert Fico in stable but serious condition after shooting, doctors say

May 16 (BBC/GNA) – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a stable but serious condition after being shot several times on Wednesday, according to doctors.

The hospital director said he was currently in an intensive care unit after five hours in surgery.

Earlier Mr Fico, 59, was said to have been fighting for his life after being gravely injured in an attack in the small town of Handlova.

A suspect was detained at the scene of the shooting.

Miriam Lapunikova, director of the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Mr Fico was admitted, told a press conference that his condition “is truly very serious”.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC that Mr Fico’s surgery had gone “well” and “I guess that at the end he will survive”.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka described it as a politically motivated assassination attempt.

GNA/Credit: BBC

