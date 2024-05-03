CBG hands over standard sick bay to Biadan Methodist SHS   

By Dennis Peprah



Biadan, (B/R), May 3, GNA -The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has rehabilitated and handed over a standard sick bay to the Biadan Methodist Senior High and Technical School in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono region to bring healthcare services to the door-step of the students.



According to Mr Emmanuel Nii Quaye, the Head of Retail, CBG, the facility was furnished with the latest BP monitoring machine, office furniture and other medical devices, medical supplies for the students, and a poly tank.



Inaugurating the sick bay at a short ceremony held at the school premises at Biadan, a farming community, Mr Thairu Ndungu, the Deputy Managing Director, CBG said the bank’s corporate social responsibility prioritised health, education and water.



The three sectors, he observed, remained important to every growing community, hence the need for the rehabilitation of the sick bay to enhance the general well-being of the students.



Mr Ndungu advised the school authorities to take proper care of the facility by maintaining it regularly, saying that would inspire the bank to do more for the community to enhance the lives of the people.



He said the bank cherished its relationship with the Methodist Church of Ghana, and expressed the hope that the church would continue to transact business with the bank for mutual benefit.



The Right Reverend Kwaku Effah, the Methodist Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese, commended the bank for the facility, and its excellent banking services too.



Describing the sick bay as a dream come true, the Methodist Bishop asked the management of the bank to do more to help improve the school’s physical infrastructure and to create a more conducive environment required for excellent academic work.



Rt Rev Effah said he was optimistic that with its excellent customer care and banking services, the CBG would expand its scope of operation and open more branches to bring banking services to the doorstep of people in rural communities.



Mr Stephen Agyei Munufie, the Deputy Director, in charge of Supervision at Berekum Municipal Directorate of Education, called on the Municipal Directorate of Health to provide permanent health workers for the sick bay.



He said other SHSs in the Municipality also required such a facility and appealed to the bank to consider it and come to their aid.



Mr Fred Azu, the Berekum Municipal Disease Control Officer, also expressed appreciation to the bank, saying the facility would help bring healthcare services to the doorstep not only of the students but also the teachers and the entire staff of the school.



Mrs Monica Oforiwaa Asiedu, the Headmistress of the school, explained the Parent Association in collaboration with the Old Student Association began the construction of the facility in 2019, but lack of funding stalled the project.



She thanked the bank, and the two associations for their support to the school and appealed for more towards improving infrastructure development in the school.

