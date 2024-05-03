Office of the Registrar of Companies faces temporary connectivity challenge  

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has asked the public to exercise patience as the Office works to fix a temporary connectivity challenge.

In a statement issued by the Management, the Office said: “Management in collaboration with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) is working assiduously to resolve the challenge.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this technical challenge,” the statement said.

The ORC has a mission to create an attractive business environment by providing quality registration services for businesses and regulatory guidance to promote business growth and national development.

GNA

