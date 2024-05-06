Akan NPP trains Party Agents for Limited Voter Registration exercise 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 6, GNA-The Akan Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has trained six Party Agents for the Limited Voter Registration exercise, which commences on Tuesday, May 7.

The Party Agents, involving five males and a female, were trained on duties and responsibilities as Party Agents, dos, and don’ts as Agent and how to woo would-be registrants to visit polling stations to register for their Voter ID Cards.

Mr Merigah Abdul Sataru, Akan NPP Constituency Secretary, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when asked for preparations the Party had towards the upcoming Voter Registration exercise, which commences on Tuesday, May 7 to Monday, May 27.

He said Mr Maxwell Qoufi Blagodji, the former Deputy Volta Regional Minister and Felix Nana Yaw Adey, NPP Oti Regional Organiser and other Officials from the NPP National Headquarters trained the Agents.

Mr Sataru said the Constituency Executives also sensitised the potential registrants who attained 18 years and above, had sound minds, residents and those who for some reason could not register in the previous registration exercise to visit the polling stations and register for their Voter ID Cards.

The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) is having a Limited Voter Registration exercise in five hard-to-reach Polling Stations, plus its District Office making six Polling Stations.

They include; Dodo-Fie D/A Primary School Polling Station, Dodi-Akum D/A Primary School Polling Station, Dodi-Aboabo D/A Primary School Polling Station, Obuase D/A Primary School 1 Polling Station, Yaadzo D/A Primary School Polling Station, and the E.C District Office, Kadjebi.

Per the EC’s Movement Plan available to the GNA, the Registration Team would spend two days at a Polling Station and then move to the next station for the registration.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

